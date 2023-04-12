 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Charts | CMs with criminal cases registered against them

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST

Telangana’s K Chandrashekar Rao has the highest number of criminal cases against him among incumbent CMs

With 37 serious cases out of 67 against him, Telangana’s K Chandrashekar Rao tops the list of CMs with criminal cases registered against them.

Forty-three percent of chief ministers have informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) that they have had criminal cases registered against them, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

The Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based the report on affidavits filed by the CMs with the Commission as part of the electoral process.

Out of 30 chief ministers, who are members of states' or union territories' assemblies, as many as 13 told the ECI that they are the subjects of criminal cases, including serious cases pertaining to charges such as murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and criminal intimidation, among others.