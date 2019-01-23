App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

In Amethi, Rahul Gandhi renews attack over Rafale

Gandhi's visit coincided with the appointment of his sister Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East, the region in which his Amethi constituency falls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
Whatsapp

Visiting his home turf on Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi renewed his attack on Prime Minister Narendra over the Rafale aircraft deal, accusing the “watchman” of “giving” Rs 30,000 crore to industrialist Anil Ambani. The charge has been repeatedly denied by the Modi government and the Reliance Group.

Gandhi's visit coincided with the appointment of his sister Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East, the region in which his Amethi constituency falls.

Against the backdrop of an alliance between Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party that has excluded the Congress, Gandhi made it clear that his party was all set to give a tough fight in the state in the coming Lok Sabha election.

“Now the Congress will work to install its own chief minister here. We will form the next government at the Centre, and will contest with full strength in UP."

related news

Speaking at an event in Paraiya Naseerabad village, Gandhi alleged that Modi helped Ambani get a contract of Rs 30,000 crore from the French company Dassault that manufactures the military aircraft.

Gandhi also accused the BJP-led government of entering into a inflated deal for the aircraft compared to the price that the previous Congress-led government was negotiating, a charge again denied by the Modi government.

"Modiji says don't make me the Prime Minister, make me the chowkidar (watchman). But the chowkidar has taken Rs 30,000 crore from the Indian Air Force, and given it to Anil Ambani."

The Modi government has said it had nothing to do with the deal signed between Rafale manufacturer Dassault and the Ambani Group.

Under India's offset policy, foreign firms entering into defence contract must give business to Indian entities.

The Ambani Group has also said the business it will get from Dassault is less than the claimed Rs 30,000 crore.

Gandhi urged people to remove Modi and bring in a Congress government that works for the the poor and the farmers.

“I will stand by you, wherever you need me. Not only for Amethi, but in the entire country. Wherever I am needed, I will be present for you," he said.

Later, addressing village 'pradhans' at Fursatganj, Gandhi accused the Centre of trying to end the rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGS.

He also criticised the government over demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying it has hurt small traders.

Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 09:29 pm

tags #Amethi #India #Politics #Rafale #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.