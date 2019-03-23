App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2019 10:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Imran Khan welcomes PM Modi's greetings on Pakistan National Day

According to official sources in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi sent a letter to Khan, greeting people of Pakistan on the eve of its National Day and highlighting the importance of a terror-free South Asia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's greetings on the eve of its National Day, saying time has come to begin a "comprehensive dialogue" between the two countries to address and resolve all issues, including the "central issue" of Kashmir.

According to official sources in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi sent a letter to Khan, greeting people of Pakistan on the eve of its National Day and highlighting the importance of a terror-free South Asia.

Modi, in his message, said it was time for the people of the sub-continent to work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive and prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence, they said.

Khan, in a tweet, welcomed Modi's message and said the time has come to begin a comprehensive dialogue between the two countries to address and resolve all issues, including Kashmir.

related news

"I welcome PM Modi's message to our people. As we celebrate Pakistan Day I believe it is time to begin a comprehensive dialogue with India to address & resolve all issues, esp the central issue of Kashmir, & forge a new relationship based on peace & prosperity for all our people," Khan tweeted on Friday.

India has made it clear to Pakistan that cross-border terror attacks and talks cannot go hand in hand.

India last year called off a planned meeting of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the annual session of the UN General Assembly in New York after blaming Pakistan-based entities for killing of three special police officers in Kashmir.

Earlier, Khan also tweeted Modi's message.

"Received msg from PM Modi: 'I extend my greetings & best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the National Day of Pakistan. It is time that ppl of Sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive & prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence'," Khan said.

Modi's message to Khan came in the midst of severe strain in ties between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following the Pulwama attack and the subsequent air strikes by India on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

Significantly, India Friday boycotted a reception at the Pakistan High Commission here to mark Pakistan's National Day, objecting to invites extended to several separatist leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for the event.

The official sources in New Delhi said the prime minister sends a customary message on National Days to other heads of state and government and added that his message to Khan highlighted the importance of a terror-free South Asia.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group JeM killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in February 14.

India launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured its pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

Every year on March 23, Pakistan celebrates its National Day commemorating the Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940 and the adoption of the first constitution of Pakistan on March 23, 1956.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 09:15 am

tags #India #Pakistan #Politics #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Malinga to Retire After 2020 T20I World Cup

#YourCallonCN: Which Team is The Favourite to Clinch The IPL 2019 Trop ...

Delhi Crime Review: Netflix Show Successfully Presents a Different Poi ...

Hurriyat Hurdle, Cold Shoulder and Peace Note: The Last 24 Hours in In ...

Akshay Kumar Posts First Photo After 'Kesari' Release, Twitter Doesn't ...

Kangana Ranaut to Play Jayalalithaa in a Biopic on the Late Tamil Nadu ...

Ducati Do-It-Yourself Discoveries Experience Announced for India

Shades Of India, Episode 152: Big Diplomatic win for India, Nirav Modi ...

In Pics, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I at SuperSport Park

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Wall Street falls at open on global growth worries

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

LeT militants kill 12-yr-old after holding him captive in Kashmir's Ha ...

Amit Shah replaces LK Advani: BJP chief's Lok Sabha poll debut shows p ...

Kabir Khan on Roar Of The Lion: My docu-drama will show an emotional f ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens: Airline suspends 13 more international rou ...

Special counsel Robert Mueller concludes Russia-Donald Trump probe, de ...

Mate X: The inspiration, challenges and problems behind Huawei's first ...

Medals and Bullets: Indian troops who fought in World War I are focus ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

Kangana Ranaut will have a personally, professionally and financially ...

IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB: The superstars are back but so are the bookies, r ...

Filmfare awards 2019 predictions: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, Alia ...

IPL 2019: Things you didn't know about the T20 league

Miley Cyrus does not want the doorman to ask her for her ID, here’s ...

Priyanka Chopra clears the air on her fight with Meghan Markle but we ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.