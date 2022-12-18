 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Imran Khan to dissolve two assemblies on December 23 to push for polls

Bloomberg
Dec 18, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST

The government will have to hold elections for the provincial assemblies in 90 days and Khan’s party wants to secure a two-thirds majority in the provinces for five years

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to dissolve two regional legislatures on December 23, in the latest political maneuvering to force early elections.

The chief ministers in central Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces will seek the dissolution of assemblies and lawmakers at the National Assembly will ask the speaker of the parliament’s lower house to accept their resignations, Khan said.

“We sacrifice our assemblies for Pakistan,” Khan, 70, said while speaking via video at a gathering of his supporters in Lahore, Punjab’s capital, on Saturday evening. “I don’t want a Sri Lanka-like situation. I want to defeat them through vote.”

Khan, flanked by chief ministers of the two provinces, said the country demands the restructuring of institutions that can only be done if he returns to power with a heavy mandate. “Our movement for free and fair elections will now continue,” he said.

The government will have to hold elections for the provincial assemblies in 90 days and Khan’s party wants to secure a two-thirds majority in the provinces for five years, said Hammad Azhar, a senior leader in Khan’s party. This will also push the government for general elections, said Azhar.

The South Asian nation holds federal and provincial assembly elections together and any early provincial elections will change the cycle. Khan has a majority in two of the four provincial assemblies in Pakistan.