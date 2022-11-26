 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Imran Khan says he is determined to address long march despite threat to his life

Nov 26, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

Khan, 70, said on Friday that despite being injured he is determined to head to Rawalpindi for the sake of the nation, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan has said that he is determined to head to Rawalpindi on Saturday to address a massive rally planned by his party despite facing threats to his life and called upon the public to reach the garrison city as it is a "decisive time" for the country.

Khan, who is recovering from bullet wounds suffered during an assassination bid on November 3, is set to address his supporters in Rawalpindi. He has said his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf partys protest, demanding fresh general elections, would be completely peaceful.

He called upon the public to reach the garrison city for the protest movement.

Going to Rawalpindi tomorrow as it is a decisive time in the country. We want to become a country that Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal dreamt of, the Geo news channels quoted Khan as saying.

The cricketer-turned-politician once again demanded fresh elections that he believes will save the country from default and political mayhem. He maintained he would reveal his next strategy during his speech in Rawalpindi.