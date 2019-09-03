App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 09:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

Improvement in law and order situation attracted investors to UP: Yogi Adityanath

"Uttar Pradesh guaranteed security to investors and now big industrialists want to invest here. Companies from India and abroad are confident to invest in the state. The result is that investment has increased," the chief minister said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the improvement in the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has attracted investors to the state. He said law and order was the "biggest problem" when his government started looking for investments.

"But after the hard work of the government and police, the investment finally came to the state," Adityanath said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the new police headquarters here.

"Today is a big day for police. It took 82 years for the largest police force to have its proper headquarters," he said.

He hailed the Uttar Pradesh Police for being a capable force.

A huge responsibility for police is to establish the rule of law, Adityanath said.

"In the last two and a half years, I got a chance to see the police work very closely," he said.

"Earlier hardly anything was done on the law and order front," he claimed

"Our government introduced the 'Mukhyamantri Vishisht Seva Medal', besides we have also solved the housing problem of the police force," Adityanath said.

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 09:05 am

