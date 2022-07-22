GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Politics
“Important to know…” I&B Minister on action against fact-checker, Youtube channels | India News
Moneycontrol News
Jul 22, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST
Anurag Thakur on Thursday justified banning 94 Youtube channels and a crackdown on anti-India content. He further responded to questions being raised on the recent arrest of a fact-checker.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#anuragthakur
#video
#YouTube
first published: Jul 22, 2022 06:23 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.