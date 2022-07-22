 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
“Important to know…” I&B Minister on action against fact-checker, Youtube channels | India News

Moneycontrol News
Jul 22, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST

Anurag Thakur on Thursday justified banning 94 Youtube channels and a crackdown on anti-India content. He further responded to questions being raised on the recent arrest of a fact-checker.

