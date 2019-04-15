App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Implement Nyay scheme in your states, Maharashtra FM dares Congress

In an interview to PTI, he said the Congress itself knew its ambitious poverty-alleviation scheme was not implementable.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Maharashtra Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has dared the Congress to implement its minimum income guarantee scheme called Nyay in states by ruled by it.

In an interview to PTI, he said the Congress itself knew its ambitious poverty-alleviation scheme was not implementable.

The Congress, in its manifesto, has said that 20 per cent poorest families in the country will get Rs 72,000 annually as part of its Nyunatam Aay Yojana (Nyay).

When asked about the Nyay scheme, the minister said, similarly, in 2004, the Maharashtra Congress government under Sushil Kumar Shinde had promised free electricity, only to raise tariff by Re 1 per unit in six months.

related news

Shinde also promised food grains at Re 1 per kg, but the then Congress president later called it a "printing mistake", he said.

Similarly, a Congress promise during the recent Rajasthan Assembly elections of allowance for unemployed people is yet to to be fulfilled.

"There can be sunrise at midnight but Congress cannot have its own prime minister. Yet, if they are so clever with economics and if they have the courage, they should start the (Nyay) scheme with states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and set an example. If it removes unemployment there (Congress-ruled states), people might believe them," he said.

"The Congress knows this scheme is not implementable. In 2013, Dr Manmohan Singh had said if he is unable to reduce subsidies amounting to Rs 1,39,000 crore, the country will deviate from the right path and there will be financial chaos. A dialogue of his then had become famous. He had asked if money grew on trees," Mungantiwar said.

He further said the Congress was not clarifying where the Rs 4 lakh crore needed for the scheme will be raised.

"The Congress has a history of not fulfilling promises. In 1971, they spoke of garibi hatao (removing poverty), but poverty remained. The Congress has an anti-democratic heart," the minister alleged.

When asked if issues like the construction of Ram temple, the Pulwama attack and air strike inside Pakistan were a (BJP) ploy to deviate from "real issues" as the Opposition parties claim, the minister said on the contrary, the BJP and other NDA constituents have been working hard on a development agenda since coming to power in 2014.

"However, they (the Opposition) are trying to create an atmosphere as if for us only issues like Pulwama, Ram temple are important. In the last 5 years, when Modi ji talks of development, Ayushman Bharat, farmers credit card, Jan Dhan scheme, the same people kept asking what happened to Ram temple and when we talk about Ram temple, they ask what happened to development," he said.

Mungantiwar said PM Modi gives equal importance to politics of development and quality of living as well as the country's pride and security.

Mungantiwar said the issues raised by the Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) now were first raised by the party in 1952, and sought to know why they were not solved in all these years.

"Except Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, all those who have ruled the country belonged to Congress gotra (lineage). It was under PM Modi that a government with absolute majority was formed without the Congress gotra. Modiji uses his authority only for the service of the common man," Mungantiwar said.

Accusing the Congress of being "two-faced", the senior BJP leader said it "troubled" Babasaheb Ambedkar the most but now asks for votes in the name of the Dalit icon.

"Babasaheb had written a book asking what the Congress had done for the untouchables. Babasaheb, while drafting the Constitution, had spoken for a Uniform Civil Code, and had opposed Article 370," he said.

"Dr Ambedkar was not given a Bharat Ratna for 34 years after his death, and today they (Congress) ask for votes in his name," he said.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 12:46 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #NYAY scheme #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now officially 'single' after three y ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can s ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Review: Sansa Stark looks confident ...

Kalank: Aira Gaira item song featuring Kriti Sanon gets Karan Johar a ...

Game of Thrones 8: Priyanka Chopra and her pooch Diana have a message ...

Happy Birthday Emma Watson: Times when the Harry Potter actor defined ...

Ayushmann Khurrana hasn't penned a song for Tahira Kashyap, yet!

First Ride Review: 2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon And Desert Sled

Fact Check: No, This Ain’t Video of Cash Seized at Karnataka Ministe ...

Prajnesh Gunneswaran Rises to Career-High Ranking of 80 in ATP Ranking ...

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Expected to Launch in ...

2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon and Desert Sled First Ride Review

Battle of Salem is Litmus Test That Would Determine EPS’s Future in ...

Woods Winning the Masters Made My Day Better: Morris

Getting to Direct Makes Me a Better Actor, Team Player, Says Brie Lars ...

Safe Workout, Fitness Tips for Pregnant Women

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

Will do anything to defeat Modi, Shah: Kejriwal on alliance with Congr ...

China-US trade talks nearing final round, says US Treasury Secretary S ...

BJP lines up Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath for campaign in ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains, Nifty above 11,650; TCS gains, In ...

TCS gains on strong March-quarter results

Infosys shares dive 5% after Q4 results

Metropolis Healthcare lists at 9% premium over issue price

'Azam Khan has crossed all limits, people will not forgive him for thi ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

Govt says Le Monde report linking Rafale deal with Reliance tax relief ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.