'Imbecile, childish': Opposition criticises Centre over Income Tax 'survey' at BBC offices

Sohil Sehran
Feb 16, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

Opposition leaders alleged that the “surveys” were carried out against the backdrop of BBC’s documentary 'India: The Modi Question' that examined Prime Minister Modi’s tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat during the 2002 riots.

Income Tax officials carried out a "survey" at the BBC's office in Delhi.

As officials from the Income Tax department carried out  “surveys” at the offices of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Delhi and Mumbai on February 14, the Opposition called it an “assault on freedom of press”.

The “surveys” were carried out to probe alleged irregularities in “transfer pricing” and “international taxation”, according to sources. However, opposition leaders alleged that the action was carried out against the backdrop of BBC’s documentary 'India: The Modi Question' that examined Prime Minister Modi’s tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat during the 2002 riots.

Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, “Time and again, there has been an assault on freedom of Press under Modi Govt. This is done with brazen & unapologetic vengeance to strangulate remotely critical voices. No Democracy can survive if institutions are used to attack Opposition & Media. People WILL resist this.”

Another Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Punjab Manish Tewari said the “survey” by the Income Tax department portrays India’s image as an “insecure power”.