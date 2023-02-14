'Imbecile, childish': Opposition criticises Centre over Income Tax 'survey' at BBC offices

As officials from the Income Tax department carried out “surveys” at the offices of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Delhi and Mumbai on February 14, the Opposition called it an “assault on freedom of press”.

The “surveys” were carried out to probe alleged irregularities in “transfer pricing” and “international taxation”, according to sources. However, opposition leaders alleged that the action was carried out against the backdrop of BBC’s documentary 'India: The Modi Question' that examined Prime Minister Modi’s tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat during the 2002 riots.

Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, “Time and again, there has been an assault on freedom of Press under Modi Govt. This is done with brazen & unapologetic vengeance to strangulate remotely critical voices. No Democracy can survive if institutions are used to attack Opposition & Media. People WILL resist this.”

Another Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Punjab Manish Tewari said the “survey” by the Income Tax department portrays India’s image as an “insecure power”.

"This raid/survey is so imbecile, childish & beyond even silly. As hosts of G-20 what are we telling the world that rather than an emerging great power we are an insecure power. Whichever bright spark thought this one up is @PMOIndia's worst enemy," Tewari tweeted. Communist Party of India (Marxist) hit out at the Centre, accusing it of intimidating the BBC for airing the documentary.

BJP's Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson post from AAP “It is a standard tactic of the Modi government to intimidate the Indian media through raids conducted by the Income Tax Department and other agencies. This has now been extended to a foreign media enterprise operating in India," the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) said in a statement. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party criticised the British broadcaster, calling it “the most corrupt organisation in the world”. The BJP also attacked the Congress party for siding with an organisation that spreads 'anti-India' narrative. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the BJP’s national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “If any organisation is working in India, they have to comply with the Indian law. Why are you scared if you are adhering to the law? The I-T department should be allowed to do its work. BBC is the most corrupt organisation in the world. BBC propaganda matches with Congress agenda.” Sources said, “The focus of these surveys was to look into manipulation of prices for unauthorised benefits, including tax advantages. These surveys have been undertaken due to BBC’s persistent non-compliance of the norms, making it a repeat offender.”

Sohil Sehran