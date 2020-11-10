Imamganj Election Result LIVE Updates: HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi wins against RJD's Uday Narain Choudhary

The ruling NDA forged ahead of challenger Grand Alliance in Bihar on November 10, leading in most of the 243 seats. According to the trends available so far, the NDA is headed for a majority in Bihar, while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is trailing.

HAM president and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi won the Imamganj constituency. He garnered 45.36 percent or 78,509 votes out of the 172,904 votes cast.

Manjhi defeated Uday Narain Choudhary of RJD by a margin of 16,034 votes

Incumbent Manjhi had won the 2015 Assembly election by 29,408 votes.

Majority exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggest that Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The mahagathbandhan consisted of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.