App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

IMA ponzi scam: SIT asks MLA who quit Congress to appear before it

People from Karnataka as well as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and even Delhi fell into the trap and invested their money in the scheme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged IMA group ponzi scam, on July 9 served a notice to Congress MLA Roshan Baig, asking him to appear before it on July 11.

This comes hours after the Shivajinagar MLA resigned from the assembly.The lawmaker was earlier suspended from the Congress for his alleged anti-party activities.

"Yes. We have served a notice," an investigating officer of the SIT told PTI.

Close

The ponzi scheme operator and owner of IMA jewels Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who has fled to an unknown destination, had in an audio message accused Baig of taking Rs 400 crore from him and not refunding it.

related news

Baig had refuted the allegation, saying the statement was "frivolous, baseless and mischievous."

The MLA also saw his name being dragged in the case as a fallout with his adversaries in the Congress party.

Allegedly duping thousands of investors, mostly Muslims, to the tune of crores of rupees, Khan had disappeared last month.

People from Karnataka as well as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and even Delhi fell into the trap and invested their money in the scheme.

The SIT has arrested five people in connection with the scam including the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru urban district B M Vijay Shankar and assistant commissioner of Bengaluru North sub-division L C Nagaraj.

While Vijay Shankar got Rs 1.5 crore, Nagaraj received Rs 4 crore from Khan to cover up the case and issue favourable reports repeatedly for IMA Jewels, after the Reserved Bank of India expressed concern about the functioning of the firm.

Others who have been arrested include a corporator, a Bangalore Development Authority officer and a village accountant.

The SIT had in the past raided many IMA showrooms and recovered cash, gold, silver, valuable gems and costly perfumes.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #IMA ponzi scam #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.