    Illegal land transaction: Ayodhya Development Authority names mayor, BJP MLA among 40 people

    Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay and MLA Ved Prakash Gupta have, however, claimed innocence and alleged foul play

    PTI
    August 07, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST
    Courtesy: ayodhya.in

    Courtesy: ayodhya.in

    City mayor, a local BJP MLA and a former party legislator are among the 40 people whom the Ayodhya Development Authority has accused of illegally selling plots and building infrastructure in such land.

    Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay and MLA Ved Prakash Gupta have, however, claimed innocence and alleged foul play in the list of alleged offenders released by the authority.

    "A list of 40 people who illegally bought and sold land and got construction work in the authority area was issued by the authority on Saturday night," the authority's vice chairman Vishal Singh said.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 02:48 pm
