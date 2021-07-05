MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

'Ignore it if you don't like it', says SC while junking plea seeking NIA probe into Congress toolkit case

The two-judge Supreme Court Bench hearing the PIL told advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha (the petitioner): “Mr Jha if you don’t like the toolkit ignore the toolkit. this is a part of political propaganda if you don’t like it ignore it.”

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 07:15 PM IST

The Supreme Court of India, on July 5, refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Congress toolkit case, Bar and Bench reported.

Junking the plea, the apex court said that it is time the Indian judiciary takes action on the frivolous petitions that are filed in court.

In the plea seeking action against the Congress party, the petitioner had requested directions from the SC to suspend the registration of the Indian National Congress (INC) if the allegations regarding the “anti-national” toolkit hold true.

Admonishing advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha (the petitioner), the two-judge Supreme Court Bench said the plaintiff should ignore the Congress toolkit if he does not like it.

Justice DY Chandrachud said: “Mr Jha, if you don’t like the toolkit ignore the toolkit. This is a part of political propaganda, if you don’t like it ignore it.”

Close

Related stories

Stating that such frivolous pleas “cannot be heard”, Justice Chandrachud said: “The time has come that the Supreme Court does something about such petitions.”

He further said: “India is a democracy you know. Why should we issue directions under Article 32? We will not entertain this.”

Meanwhile, Justice MR Shah reminded the petitioner that criminal investigation is already pending in the toolkit case and asked advocate Jha to avail remedies other than Article 32.

The petitioner later withdrew the plea.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Congress Toolkit #Supreme Court
first published: Jul 5, 2021 07:15 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.