'Ignore it if you don't like it', says SC while junking plea seeking NIA probe into Congress toolkit case

The Supreme Court of India, on July 5, refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Congress toolkit case, Bar and Bench reported.

Junking the plea, the apex court said that it is time the Indian judiciary takes action on the frivolous petitions that are filed in court.

In the plea seeking action against the Congress party, the petitioner had requested directions from the SC to suspend the registration of the Indian National Congress (INC) if the allegations regarding the “anti-national” toolkit hold true.

Admonishing advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha (the petitioner), the two-judge Supreme Court Bench said the plaintiff should ignore the Congress toolkit if he does not like it.

Justice DY Chandrachud said: “Mr Jha, if you don’t like the toolkit ignore the toolkit. This is a part of political propaganda, if you don’t like it ignore it.”

Stating that such frivolous pleas “cannot be heard”, Justice Chandrachud said: “The time has come that the Supreme Court does something about such petitions.”

He further said: “India is a democracy you know. Why should we issue directions under Article 32? We will not entertain this.”

Meanwhile, Justice MR Shah reminded the petitioner that criminal investigation is already pending in the toolkit case and asked advocate Jha to avail remedies other than Article 32.

The petitioner later withdrew the plea.