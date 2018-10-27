App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2018 04:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

If voted to power, Cong will fulfil OROP commitments: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress president said that if his party is voted to power in the 2019 parliamentary election, it will fulfil the 'one rank, one pension' demand

Whatsapp

A Congress-led government would fulfil all the commitments the party had made on the 'one rank, one pension' issue, Rahul Gandhi told a group of ex-servicemen on Saturday.

At a meeting with the retired defence personnel, the Congress president said that if his party is voted to power in the 2019 parliamentary election, it will fulfil their demands, including 'one rank, one pension' (OROP).

Raking up the Rafale fighter jet deal, he said the Narendra Modi government handed out Rs 30,000 crore to industrialist Anil Ambani but refused to meet the demands of the soldiers on OROP.

The amount of Rs 30,000 crore was more than enough to solve the OROP issue, he said after the 30-minute meeting.
First Published on Oct 27, 2018 02:55 pm

tags #BJP VS Congress #India #Politics

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.