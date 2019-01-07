App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 10:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

If there is no tie-up, BJP will defeat ex-allies: Amit Shah in Maharashtra

Shah's statement came immediately after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis set the BJP workers a target of winning 40 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

In a veiled warning to the Shiv Sena, BJP president Amit Shah said on January 6 that if an alliance happened, the party will ensure victory for its allies, but if it did not, the party will thrash its former allies in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Shah's statement came immediately after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis set the BJP workers a target of winning 40 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Reacting to the statements, the Shiv Sena said it was ready to take on whoever challenges it.

Shah and Fadnavis addressed BJP workers from Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli and Nanded districts in Latur city Sunday.

"Party workers should get rid of confusion about (prospects of) alliance (with the Shiv Sena). If the allies join us, we will ensure their win, or else will defeat them too ("patak denge"). Party workers should start preparations at every booth," Shah said.

He compared the coming elections to the third battle of Panipat, in which Maratha forces were defeated by the army of Afghan ruler Ahmed Shah Durrani (Abdali).

The BJP chief said after this battle, the country was "enslaved" for 200 years. "If we win this election, our ideology will continue to rule for next 50 years. We should put in extra efforts to win this election," Shah said.

"In 2014, the BJP won 73 seats (in Uttar Pradesh). This time even if SP and BSP join hands, we will win 74 seats," he said.

Echoing Fadnavis, Shah said, "We should aim to win at least 40 out of 48 seats (in Maharashtra)."

This is for the first time the BJP has taken an assertive stand in the matter of alliance with the Shiv Sena.

The Sena has been regularly hitting out at the BJP despite being part of the government in the state and the Centre. Its leaders have often said they would contest the next polls on their own.

Speaking before Shah, Fadnavis said, "The party president will decide what to do with the Shiv Sena and the proposed alliance. But the BJP should aim to win 40 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state."

"The victory of 2019 will be bigger than 2014. Last time we won 122 seats in (state) Assembly and received 1.50 crore votes. We need two crore votes to attain power on our own. The number of people who have benefited from the state government's policies is more than that."

Shah had reportedly told party MPs from Maharashtra at a meeting in Delhi last Thursday that they should be ready to contest the coming elections without an alliance, though efforts to forge a pre-poll tie-up with the Sena were on.

The Sena and BJP had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in alliance but split up at the time of Assembly elections. The Sena joined the state government later.

Late Sunday evening, the Shiv Sena hit back at the BJP, saying its plan to win 40 seats meant it would rely on manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"The Sena is ready to take on opposition. Those who attack us, we will surely defeat them," said an aide of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"The BJP's boast of winning 40 seats is evidence that it is going to form alliance with EVMs. The BJP has been unnerved by the results of assembly elections," he said.

"Amit Shah's arrogant and boastful statements have exposed that party....Shiv Sena talked about Hindutva and Ram temple but it seems our stand did not go down well with the BJP," the leader said.

"The BJP does not want anybody who talks of Hindutva," the Sena leader said.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 10:25 am

