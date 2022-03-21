English
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    If PM can contest from Varanasi, so can I from Bengal's Asansol: Shatrughan Sinha on outsider' remarks

    Mr Sinha, who would be filing his nomination on Monday, told reporters at Andal Airport in Paschim Bardhaman district that he was sure the electorate of Asansol would root for Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, who “always stood for the development of Bengal”.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST
    Shatrughan Sinha | The BMC demolished illegal extensions at his residence in 2018 when actor-turned-politician was redesigning his bungalow. Shatrughan had revamped his bungalow to construct an eight-storey building.

    Trinamool Congress candidate for by-election to the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday took a jibe at the BJP for labelling him as an outsider, wondering what the BJP makes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting from Varanasi.

    “If for national figures like the PM, contesting the Lok Sabha polls from anywhere is accepted, then the same holds true for me as well,” the actor-turned-politician said.

    Bengal BJP leaders like Sukanta Majumdar and Agnimitra Paul had recently labelled Sinha as an outsider in the state.

    Mr Sinha said he was touched by the love and warmth of the people of Asansol, pointing towards the cheering crowd at the airport.

    “The BJP would be trounced by the people of Asansol, who will vote for ‘insaf' (justice),” he asserted.

    Mr Sinha is pitted against BJP's Agnimitra Paul.

    The Left Front fielded senior CPI(M) leader Partha Mukherjee as its candidate for the by-election to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat. By-polls to the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and the Ballygunje assembly seat will be held on April 12, and votes will be counted on April 16.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Asansol #India #Politics #Shatrughan Sinha
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 08:03 am
