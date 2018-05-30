App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

If one paisa cut in fuel prices is PM's 'prank', it is in poor taste: Rahul Gandhi

Petrol and diesel prices were on Wednesday cut by one paisa per litre each, the first reduction after 16 days of relentless price hikes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the one paisa cut in fuel prices, saying if this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of a "prank", it was "childish and in poor taste".

Gandhi said the one paisa cut in petrol rates was not a "suitable response" to the fuel challenge he threw to the prime minister a few days ago.

"Dear PM, You've cut the price of Petrol and Diesel today by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!?? If this is your idea of a prank, it's childish and in poor taste," Gandhi tweeted.

"P.S. A ONE paisa cut is not a suitable response to the 'Fuel Challenge' I threw you last week," he said.

The marginal decline in the fuel prices had its share of excitement with state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) first announcing a reduction of 60 paise -- the biggest since daily price revision was introduced in mid-June last year, only to retract it within a couple of hours citing a technical error.

The oil companies this morning announced reduction in petrol price by 60 paise to Rs 77.83 a litre and diesel by 56 paise to Rs 68.75 in Delhi. This was rectified to 1 paisa a litre.
First Published on May 30, 2018 03:39 pm

