App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 12:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

If not Anand, Congress can't win any seat in Gujarat, claims Bharatsinh Solanki

Anand, known as the milk capital of India and famous worldwide for the Amul dairy brand, is expected to see a close contest between Solanki, two-time MP from here in 2004 and 2009, and the BJP's Mitesh Patel, a well known businessman making his poll debut.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bharatsinh Solanki, the Congress' Anand Lok Sabha candidate, is confident of wresting the seat from the BJP and claims it is his party's safest bet in Gujarat.

He said if the Congress cannot win Anand Lok Sabha seat, in central Gujarat, then it can't win any of the 26 seats in the state.

In the 2014 polls, the BJP had blanked out the Congress winning all 26 Lok Sabha seats.

Anand, known as the milk capital of India and famous worldwide for the Amul dairy brand, is expected to see a close contest between Solanki, two-time MP from here in 2004 and 2009, and the BJP's Mitesh Patel, a well known businessman making his poll debut.

related news

The BJP, possibly sensing anti-incumbency, dropped sitting MP Dilip Patel, who had defeated Solanki, a former Union minister, riding the Narendra Modi wave.

Anand has traditionally been a Congress stronghold, the party having won from here ten times, while the BJP managed to wrest it in 1989, 1999 and 2014.

Among the ten Congress victories, five belong to Solanki's maternal grandfather Ishwar Chavda between 1980 and 1998.

While BJP's Mitesh Patel claimed people here will vote in favour of BJP as they want to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister again, Solanki said basic issues such as lack of employment and farm distress would ensure a Congress win.

Though Solanki, who had served as the state Congress president between 2015 and 2017, is upbeat, several voters of Dedarda village of Borsad taluka, from where Solanki is registered as a voter, feel the BJP government's developmental works and "pro-people" decisions cannot be overlooked.

"The road passing from Dedarda is now a two-lane road. We have a school with classes till 10th standard. No doubt villagers have a soft corner for Solanki as he is registered as voter from this village, but we cannot ignore the BJP government's schemes, such as free treatment under Rs 5 lakhs for the poor," said Mulji Solanki of Dedarda, a part of Petlad Assembly constituency.

Another villager alleged that Solanki direct contact with the public was weak and this had led to his defeat in 2014.

"Congress MLA from Anklav and Solanki's cousin Amit Chavda would have been a better choice. Unlike Chavda, Solanki does not believe in keeping in touch. When he was an MP and a minister, he hardly came here," said a roadside tea seller who did not wish to be identified.

Chavda took over the reins of state party unit from Solanki after the 2017 Assembly polls.

A samosa vendor in Napa-Talpad village of Borsad had a similar complaint against Solanki.

"Napa has a sizable Muslim population and the sarpanch is also Muslim. We normally support the Congress. But many of us have seen Solanki does not even stop here or wave his hand to us if he passes from here. This is the biggest problem with him," said Shabbir Shaikh.

While Congress supporters are aplenty in the rural parts, the urban population of Anand and adjoining Vallabh Vidyanagar wants to go with the BJP to "strengthen national security".

"Just look at our roads and streets. They are neat and clean. The bus connectivity is good. The BJP has done a great job both at local and national levels. Only Modi can fight terrorism and make India a strong country," said Rakesh Patel, a college student.

Anand Lok Sabha seat has seven Assembly segments, namely Anand, Khambhat, Borsad, Anklav, Umreth, Sojitra and Petlad.

Among these, Umreth and Khambhat are with the BJP while the rest are with the Congress.

Mitesh Patel said sitting MP Dilip Patel's works at the local level and Modi's decisions at the Centre will help BJP retain the seat.

"Our MP had spent his entire grant for various works in rural parts of Anand. People know him very well. Many roads in villages were built through his grants. He is constantly with me during campaigning. We have seen that people have made up their mind to make Modiji PM again," said Patel.

Solanki, while admitting that he could not remain in touch with people in the past due to party responsibilities, claimed the Congress would win as people have lost trust in BJP.

"When you become party president, it is obvious you can't run the party from your home in Borsad as some things change with such responsibilities. Otherwise, I am very much in touch with my people," he said.

"If not Anand, then Congress cannot win any other seat," said a confident Solanki.

Solanki belongs to the OBC Kshatriya Thakor caste, with over 7.5 lakh voters, while Mitesh Patel belongs to the Patidar community, with around 2.42 lakh voters. Muslim voters number around 1.70 lakh.

Though caste equations are in the Congress' favour, the BJP candidate Mitesh Patel claims it does not come into the picture as his party won from here in 1989, 1999 and 2014.

Solanki, on other hand, said his chances of voctory are better as there are no Muslim candidates in the fray, unlike in 2014 when there were two Independent candidates from the minority community.

Polling for all 26 seats in the state will take place on April 23.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 11:59 am

tags #Bharatsinh Solanki #Congress #General Elections 2019 #Gujarat #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Notre Dame Fire: Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and others r ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the selfie queen

Notre Dame Fire: When writer Victor Hugo used the cathedral as a backd ...

Saand Ki Aankh poster: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar unleash their ...

Vivek Oberoi seeks 'forgiveness' from Salman Khan After one and a half ...

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Notre Dame fire: French billionaire pledges 100 million euros to resto ...

Exclusive: How Kalank killed an Avengers movie marathon for fans

Rahul Dravid, Karnataka's Election Commission poster boy fails to vote

With Saree Stuck in Delhi Metro Train Door, Woman Gets Dragged on Plat ...

Sharad Malhotra to Tie the Knot with Ripci Bhatia on April 20, See His ...

Ariana Grande Paid a Cool USD 8 Million for Last-Minute Performance at ...

Arjun Kapoor and His Team of Unlikely Heroes are Set to Nail India's M ...

Salman Khan's Young Retro Avatar in New 'Bharat' Poster is Whistle-wor ...

Nifty, Sensex Hit Record Highs; ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Lead

I-T Raids Continue in Karnataka, with Dozen Locations Searched on Tax ...

Tiger Woods to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom From President Tr ...

Adani-owned Coal Mine is a Flashpoint for Australian Elections Amid De ...

Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore likely to be cancelled

Not only Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, 36 businessmen fled from country ...

EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi ...

Silchar Lok Sabha Elections: It’s advantage Modi in Assam’s Citize ...

Notre Dame of Paris 'saved' after fire destroys steeple

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex hits record high, bank stocks lead

Polycab India shares list at 18% premium over issue price

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Gulbarg massacre survivor to contest against Amit Shah in Gandhinagar; ...

Marvel movies marathon — From Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching a ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 11: Economic, political sh ...

IMD’s ‘good news’ for farmers vs Skymet’s warning of deficient ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Premier League: Arsenal clinch narrow win over 10-man Watford thanks t ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok ban: Govt asks Google, Apple to remove app from Play Store and ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.