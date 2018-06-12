App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

If Law Ministry isn't a post office, it has no right to become a police station: Mayawati

The BSP chief's response came after Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stated yesterday that the executive was not committing a "cardinal sin" by seeking reconsideration of some proposals made by the Supreme Court collegium on the appointment of judges.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSP supremo Mayawati today accused the Narendra Modi government of "insulting" the judiciary as she slammed the central dispensation's "tendency to demean" one of the important pillars of democracy. "The malicious behaviour of the executive with the judiciary is not right. And it is an indication of the Centre's opinionated and arbitrary character," she said in a statement.

"It is unfortunate as it is the judiciary alone which is a ray of hope for the people of the country and the opposition, as BJP governments at the Centre and states are working against the pious intention of the Constitution," she said.

The BSP chief's response came after Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stated yesterday that the executive was not committing a "cardinal sin" by seeking reconsideration of some proposals made by the Supreme Court collegium on the appointment of judges.

Referring to allegations that the Centre was stalling appointments to the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts, Prasad said neither the law minister nor the law ministry was a "post office" which would only process recommendations of the collegium on the appointment of judges.

related news

Mayawati said if the BJP ministers were unable to respect the judiciary, they should at least refrain from insulting it.

"If the Union Law Ministry is not a post office, it has no right to become a police station, as the same has not been guaranteed by the Constitution.

"This should be modestly accepted by the government of Narendra Modi, and an improvement in behaviour brought vis-a-vis insulting the judiciary. This will be in the interest of the nation," she said.

The Modi government had came under attack when it returned to the collegium its recommendation to elevate Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph to the Supreme Court, citing seniority and regional imbalance.

 
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 06:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.