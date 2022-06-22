If elected President, won't allow Centre to 'rob the states of their rights': Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha, the presidential candidate backed by 17 Opposition parties, on June 22 said he would not allow the Centre to "rob" the states of their rights if he is elected as the President.

Sinha's remarks came a day after his candidature was formally announced by the Opposition bloc, which includes the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Left parties and other major political groups that are not allied with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sinha, in a statement, said he shall conscientiously uphold, without fear or favour, the basic values and guiding ideals of the Constitution. "In particular, as the custodian of the Constitution, I shall not allow the light of democracy and secularism to be dimmed by the executive. I shall not allow the independence and integrity of democratic institutions to be weaponised against political opponents, as is happening now. I shall do my utmost to ensure that the majesty of Indian Parliament will remain safe from attacks by the forces of authoritarianism," the former Union minister added.

Sinha further alleged that the ongoing attacks on the federal structure of the Constitution, whereby the Centre is "attempting to rob the state governments of their legitimate rights and powers", will be treated as totally unacceptable.

"I shall also use the authority of my office to check the menacing power of ill-gotten money that is killing the soul of Indian democracy and making a mockery of people's mandate in elections. India is currently going through extremely difficult times. I shall raise my voice for the common people -- kisans, workers, unemployed youth, women and all marginalised sections of the society," he added.

Sinha, a former civil servant, had joined politics in the 1980s and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1988. He served as the Union finance minister between 1990 and 1991 under the Janata Dal-headed government. He subsequently joined the BJP, and was elected as the Lok Sabha MP from Hazaribagh in 1998, 1999, and 2009.

Under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, he had served as the Union finance and external affairs minister. He had snapped ties with the saffron party in 2018, claiming that the country's "democracy is in great danger".

Also Read | Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha for next president| Here’s how numbers add up

Hours after Sinha was announced as the Opposition's presidential candidate, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced Draupadi Murmu, the former Governor of Jharkhand, as their nominee for the top constitutional post.

If elected, which appears to be likely as the BJP and its allies hold the number's edge, Murmu would become the first President of India from the tribal community.

Sinha, while expressing admiration towards the journey of Murmu, said he would not withdraw from the presidential polls as this is a "contest between two ideologies".

"Leaders of one ideology are hellbent on throttling the Constitution. They believe India's President should not function with a mind of his/her own and only serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding. I am proud to belong to the other ideology that is determined to save the Constitution and the Republic," he said.