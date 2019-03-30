If Congress wins, rural youths will be employed to improve environment: Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on March 30 said if the party is voted to power, then lakhs of rural youths will be employed in gram sabhas to improve the environment.

He tweeted that the country needs to repair and restore its water bodies, and also regenerate and afforest wasteland and degraded land.

"We will employ lakhs of rural youth in our gram sabhas to improve the environment," Gandhi said.

He has also said the Congress' soon-to-be released manifesto will lay major thrust on jobs creation, addressing agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors, besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth.