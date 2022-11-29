 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
If BJP had worked in MCD, would not have needed big campaigners for election: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Nov 29, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP, saying if the saffron party had "worked" during its rule in the city's civic body, then it wouldn't have required so many CMs and union ministers to campaign for them for the MCD election.

He said this while interacting with local residents during a door-to-door campaign in the Chirag Delhi area to seek support for the AAP ahead of the December 4 polls.

Civic polls are due on December 4 and both the AAP and BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious.

"There's garbage everywhere in the city. I'll clean the city if voted to power. The BJP abuses me day and night. We have made arrangements for water, we will take responsibility for garbage disposal too. Give one chance to AAP, and we will clean the city like never before," Kejriwal claimed.

"We will make Delhi shine," the AAP supremo told residents.

