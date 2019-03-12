App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

If Balakot air strikes can win elections, IAF chief can become India's PM: P Chidambaram

Chidambaram was taunting at the NDA government for invoking the February 14 Pulwama attack in order to gain political mileage

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In an interview to Deccan Herald, Congress leader and former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram said India’s ‘non-military, pre-emptive’ air strike in Pakistan’s Balakot region will not have much impact on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The veteran leader asserted that the general elections will be fought on the issues of unemployment and agrarian distress. He added that issues around a distressed economy and farm sector cannot be neglected.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for politicising the Balakot air strikes, Chidambaram told the paper, “If Balakot were to win elections, you might as well vote for the Indian Air Force chief to become the country’s prime minister.”

Chidambaram asserted that the Indian Air Force belongs to the entire nation and not just the BJP. He told the paper, “The IAF struck Balakot and we were the first ones to salute them. I think the matter should have been left there. The unanimity among the political parties should have remained intact as far as national security is concerned. But the BJP is blatantly politicising it.”

related news

Also read: Top three issues for 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be 'jobs, jobs and jobs', says P Chidambaram

The former finance minister also told the publication that Pulwama is not going to promise jobs to the youth — neither is it going to revive medium and small industries, nor is it going to resolve the acute agrarian distress.

Chidambaram was taunting at the NDA government for invoking the February 14 Pulwama attack in order to gain political mileage.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 06:32 pm

tags #Balakot air strike #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #P Chidambaram #Politics #Pulwama terror attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Thai Small and Medium Enterprises Scout Opportunities in India

Election Epicentre: Netas Defect & Allies Ditch Congress

Madhya Pradesh Appoints its First Transgender Government Officer

Former Assam CM Endorses Ex-Top Cop’s Claims of Nexus Between Politi ...

Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?

Bihar’s ‘Hand of God’: Why Opposition Leaders are Lining up to M ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Salah Ready to Sacrifice Champions League Dream for Domestic Glory

T-Series Goes All Out Against PewDiePie, Karan Johar Releases the Teas ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Malaysia bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from its airspace

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

EU adds 10 countries, including UAE, to tax blacklist

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

Wall Street ekes out gains at open after inflation data

Boeing shares dip again as more countries ground 737 MAX 8 planes

Oil rises to $67 on cuts to Saudi, Venezuelan exports

Indian IPO market sees greenshoots, but revival unlikely until electio ...

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Before Jon Snow, a look at all the Aegon Targaryens to have graced the ...

While the return of Kashmiri Pandits is a prominent poll issue, the re ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industria ...

Microsoft Excel app faces wrath on Play Store for Surf Excel's latest ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Football Matc ...

Sania Mirza’s racket fascinates her son Izhaan

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Days ahead of Kesari's release, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar treat fan ...

Kalank Teaser: Twitterati is clean bowled with the awesomeness of Varu ...

Kalank teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt thinks he's finally over that one Ka ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Mamata Banerjee employs Nusrat Jahan, Moon Moon Sen, Mimi Chakraborty ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.