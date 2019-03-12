If Balakot air strikes can win elections, IAF chief can become India's PM: P Chidambaram

In an interview to Deccan Herald, Congress leader and former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram said India’s ‘non-military, pre-emptive’ air strike in Pakistan’s Balakot region will not have much impact on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The veteran leader asserted that the general elections will be fought on the issues of unemployment and agrarian distress. He added that issues around a distressed economy and farm sector cannot be neglected.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for politicising the Balakot air strikes, Chidambaram told the paper, “If Balakot were to win elections, you might as well vote for the Indian Air Force chief to become the country’s prime minister.”

Chidambaram asserted that the Indian Air Force belongs to the entire nation and not just the BJP. He told the paper, “The IAF struck Balakot and we were the first ones to salute them. I think the matter should have been left there. The unanimity among the political parties should have remained intact as far as national security is concerned. But the BJP is blatantly politicising it.”

The former finance minister also told the publication that Pulwama is not going to promise jobs to the youth — neither is it going to revive medium and small industries, nor is it going to resolve the acute agrarian distress.

Chidambaram was taunting at the NDA government for invoking the February 14 Pulwama attack in order to gain political mileage.