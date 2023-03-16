 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I am hopeful I will be allowed to speak in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Sohil Sehran
Mar 16, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad said that four ministers have raised allegations against him in the House and it was his right to be allowed to speak on the floor of the House.

During his interactions in the UK, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions. (Rahul Gandhi (Image: @IYC/Twitter)

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 16 said he is hopeful of being allowed to speak in Parliament on March 17 to respond to the allegations levelled against him by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

“I went to Parliament this morning with the idea of putting what I’ve said what I feel on the floor of the House. I went to the speaker’s chamber and requested him to let me speak, but he was non-committal,” alleged Gandhi adding that, “I am hopeful I will be allowed to speak tomorrow.”

He alleged the uproar started after he gave a speech in Parliament about Adani.