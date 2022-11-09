English
    If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

    Manish Sisodia said this while interacting with reporters after visiting the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi.

    PTI
    November 09, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST
    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said people will vote for the AAP in the upcoming municipal polls to clear the "garbage of the BJP" and if the Arvind Kejriwal-led party comes to power in the MCD, it will make the "mountains" of trash disappear from the city in five years.

    Sisodia said this while interacting with reporters after visiting the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi.

    Just to show that the height of the Ghazipur landfill has come down, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken garbage from it and dumped it in nearby areas, he alleged, adding that the saffron party lacks the intention to solve the problem.

    In the December 4 MCD election, people will vote for "jhadu" (the Aam Aadmi Party's poll symbol) to "clear the garbage of the BJP" for a clean Delhi, Sisodia said.

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself is an engineer and makes meticulous plans, he said, adding that a plan has also been made to clear the mountains of garbage and trash piled up in various parts of Delhi.

    If the AAP comes to power in the MCD, "all mountains of garbage in Delhi will disappear in five years. We have a plan," Sisodia said when asked about a timeline.
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:45 am