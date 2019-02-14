Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Idea to take MNS on board received positively in NCP: Ajit Pawar

Pawar said the issue would be discussed with the Congress as well before the nitty gritty of the alliance is worked out.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The idea to bring Raj Thackeray-led MNS on board the grand alliance against the BJP-Shiv Sena combine has been received positively by his party, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said on February 14.

Pawar said the issue would be discussed with the Congress as well before the nitty gritty of the alliance is worked out.

Sources in the NCP said the issue of taking along the MNS, perceived as being anti-North Indian, was being considered at the level of central leadership of the Congress.

Ajit Pawar and two other senior leaders of the party- Praful Patel and Jayant Patil- said that Parliamentary board of the NCP also pressed for its chief Sharad Pawar to throw hat in the election ring again from Madha Lok Sabha seat.

related news

Party leader Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil, who currently represents the seat, said he himself urged Pawar to contest from the seat.

The leaders, however, said it is the NCP who would take a final call in this regard.

"I had met (MNS chief) Raj Thackeray yesterday. I apprised party leaders about it today. We will now discuss the issue with the Congress. The general mood within our party is positive towards taking forward discussion with the MNS," Pawar told reporters.

The meeting between Pawar and the MNS chief, who have in the past engaged in verbal sparring, took place in Dadar in central Mumbai on February 13. It lasted for about one-and-a-half hours.

Patel said the final list of the candidates is likely to be announced in the next five to six days.

The Congress and the NCP are talking to alliance partners and would finalise things in two-three days, he added.

Patel exuded confidence that the grand alliance will be able to secure 35 seats in Maharashtra.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 05:33 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.