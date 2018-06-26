Idea of Emergency 'unimaginable' in present era: Ram Vilas Paswan

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan today said the idea of imposing Emergency is "unimaginable" in the present era and asserted that an independent media is an essential requirement for a healthy democracy.

The Lok Janshakti Party chief, a BJP ally, rejected the Congress' claim that there was an undeclared Emergency in the country under the Modi government and said nobody can dare to impose the draconian measure now.

"Democracy has taken deep roots in the country and people are enamoured of it. Unlike 1975 when it was imposed, there are countless sources of information now. Only a madman can think of imposing Emergency in today's world," he told reporters.

Paswan supported the BJP-led NDA government's high-voltage campaign to highlight the excesses during the Emergency, which was in force between 1975 and 77 when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister.

People should know what had happened then, he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again asserted that the Constitution is supreme. The Congress had twisted it during the Emergency, he said.

Indira Gandhi had become a "dictator" merely to save her position as the prime minister following an adverse court judgement, he said.

Asked about his views on the importance of a free media to ensure that Emergency is never repeated, he said it was the "number one" requirement. It is an essential requirement, he said.