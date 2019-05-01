App
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

IAF chopper on PM Modi duty makes emergency landing

All persons onboard the chopper were safe.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
An IAF helicopter on a mission to review the security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally venue on May 1 developed a technical fault and made an emergency landing on the outskirts of the district here, police said. All persons onboard the chopper were safe.

"The helicopter used for reviewing the secret security of the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi developed a technical fault and made an emergency landing at around 1.00 pm in Barapur village under Jethwara police station, 30 km from here after certain technical glitches were noticed," Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

Police rushed to the spot where the chopper had landed as soon as they got the news, he added.

The prime minister, who addressed two election rallies in Ayodhya and Kaushambi on May 1, is likely to woo voters of Pratapgarh on May 3.
First Published on May 1, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #IAF #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

