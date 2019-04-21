App
Politics
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 07:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

I will be happy to contest from Varanasi if asked by Congress president, says Priyanka Gandhi

Last month, Priyanka Gandhi had thrown a hint that she is not averse to taking on Modi in Varanasi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Amid speculations she could be pitted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sunday said she will be happy to contest if asked by party President Rahul Gandhi.

"You will find out. If my Congress President tells me to contest, I will be happy to contest," Priyanka Gandhi, sister of Rahul Gandhi, told reporters here.

She was responding to a question whether she will contest the poll from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from where Modi is seeking re-election.

Last month, Priyanka Gandhi had thrown a hint that she is not averse to taking on Modi in Varanasi. "Shouldn't I fight from Varanasi?" Vadra said when a party worker asked her to contest from Rae Bareli, setting of speculations about her possible candidature.

Earlier, the Congress leader had also said she would contest the election if the party wanted her to do so. In her media interaction here, Priyanka Gandhi dismissed BJP leader and union minister Uma Bharati's controversial remarks that the country will see her the way it views a "thief's wife".

"From my grandmother, grandfather, father, mother, they have said one thing or the other about all of my family. They will keep on saying such things. But we will keep on doing our job," she responded with a smile.

When asked to comment on the impact Priyanka could have on the poll outcome, Bharati had last week said: "Nothing. Why will she have an impact... Whose husband is facing theft charges. She will be seen the way India sees a thief's wife."

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary in-charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, was in Kerala for the last two days canvassing votes for Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency besides in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh..
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 07:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

