App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 18, 2019 05:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

I will be assassinated by BJP like Indira Gandhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier this month, he was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar area on May 4.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Alleging that the BJP was after his life, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on May 18 claimed that he will be assassinated like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by his personal security officer.

"The BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO (Personal Security Officer) one day like Indira Gandhi. My own security officers report to BJP," Kejriwal told a news channel in Punjab.

"The BJP is after my life, they will murder me one day," he added.

Kejriwal was in Punjab to campaign for his party which is contesting on all seats in the state.

Earlier this month, he was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar area on May 4.

The Delhi Police had claimed that the culprit was a disgruntled AAP worker but the party blamed the BJP for the attack.
First Published on May 18, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #AAP #BJP #India #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Laaxmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar nails his first look as a transgender, poste ...

Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a lavender mermaid outfit, husba ...

Grumpy Cat death: Throwback to when she bumped into the legendary Stan ...

Cannes 2019: Diana Penty makes a golden debut, Huma Qureshi sizzles in ...

This Ramadan, Shilpa Shetty hits the lanes of Mohammed Ali Road for a ...

Prince William says losing mum Princess Diana was a 'pain like no othe ...

Celebrity chef, Vikas Khanna's special is a dishy film called The Last ...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West confirm new baby's name and share first ...

Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut looked like a dove in a white dress at the ...

More Incidents of Sexual Assault Reported in Rajasthan, 3 Minor Girls ...

Diana Penty Goes All Gold for her Dazzling Cannes Debut

Bullied at Workplace? It Can Change Behaviour for Worse

'I Will be Assassinated Like Indira Gandhi': Arvind Kejriwal Claims Hi ...

By-elections to Four Constituencies of Tamil Nadu Assembly to Take Pla ...

Sidharth Malhotra is Super Cute, Will Make a Great Boyfriend, Says Tar ...

After Hina Khan, Will Erica Fernandes too Quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

'Unjustifiable & Inexplicable': UN Owes Peacekeeping Countries $3.6 Bi ...

Iconic Chitra Cinema in Dadar Shuts Down its Operations

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Films sans frontiers: Indian cinema’s shining avatar at NYIFF 2019 c ...

Sheraton Hotels’ new concepts will make you work at the hotel lobby ...

The smart voter: A digitally empowered electorate is making Indian pol ...

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty gain 1%; Bajaj Finance rallies 13%, Y ...

Constructive on Indian stocks in medium-term; like steel and cement sp ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

If Narendra Modi wins full mandate, it will be first time in 48 years ...

Game of Thrones season 8: From a homecoming in Valyria to Westeros' pa ...

Recent forest fires in Uttarakhand destroy huge swathes of green cover ...

Realme C2 review: Battery life is great and the price is competitive, ...

South Africa elections: ANC retains hold over power, but new govt face ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Why investors want Narendra Modi back for ano ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

At Kolkata's Zakaria Street, food and old world charm make for a vibra ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Inconsistent form of ace shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidam ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.