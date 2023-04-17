 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I understand trickery used by PM Modi in his speeches: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Apr 17, 2023

During his address at a programme organised at the Rajasthan College here, the Congress leader said Modi would begin his speech with the words "my friend Ashok Gehlot" and then subject his government to harsh criticism.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said he understands the trickery used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches as he has been in politics for long.

He called it his "cleverness".

Referring to Modi's speech delivered virtually at a railway programme organised here on April 12, Gehlot said, "The prime minister had recently joined a VC (video-conference) from Delhi.... He started his speech saying 'my friend Ashok Gehlot'. And they will do whatever they want with my government (meri sarkar ki aisi ki taisi karenge). This is cleverness."