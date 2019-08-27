App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

I-T attaches Rs 150 crore worth 'benami' hotel of Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, brother

The department had conducted extensive searches against Bishnoi and his family in July this year on charges of tax evasion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A hotel worth Rs 150 crore in a prime business space in Gurgaon has been attached by the Income-tax department as a "benami" asset of Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and his brother, official sources said on August 27.

They said the Delhi benami prohibition unit of the department has issued an order for attachment of the hotel property.

The order has been issued under section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, they said.

Close
The department had conducted extensive searches against Bishnoi and his family in July this year on charges of tax evasion.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 11:30 am

tags #I-T dept #India #Politics

