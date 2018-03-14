App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 14, 2018 10:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

I stand vindicated: Sharad Yadav on NDA's loss in bypolls

The results show that the grand alliance remains intact, Yadav said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sharad Yadav, who had broken ranks with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his decision to ally with the BJP, today claimed vindication after the NDA suffered electoral losses in the bypolls in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav also took a dig at Kumar, who is also the JD(U) chief, saying those who had trampled on the people's mandate and had switched sides have been defeated.

The results show that the grand alliance remains intact, Yadav said.

"The one who stood by the mandate has been vindicated," Yadav said, referring to his opposition to Kumar's alliance with the BJP.

The opposition's unity has got the better of the BJP, he said, claiming that the latter had won in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections last year due to division of votes.

"People are feeling suffocated and waiting for a change of government at the Centre as they believe that they made a blunder in 2014," Yadav said.

In a stunning blow to the BJP ahead of the 2019 general elections, the party today lost bypolls to all three Lok Sabha seats it contested, including its bastion Gorakhpur, and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh, besides Araria in Bihar.

tags #Politics

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC