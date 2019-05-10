App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 08:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

I respect Modi, but he won't be PM for eternity: Virbhadra Singh

The statement comes in the backdrop of the Congress mounting attack on Modi for his remarks on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh said he "respected" Narendra Modi but he will not be the country's prime minister for "eternity".

The statement comes in the backdrop of the Congress mounting attack on Modi for his remarks on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat when I was the Union Minister in Delhi, I respect him," Virbhadra Singh said at a poll rally here in support of the Congress candidate from Shimla parliamentary constituency Dhaniram Shandil.

"Modi has not been made the PM for eternity, he is changeable after five years," he added.

related news

Modi, at a rally here on Wednesday, accused the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as its "personal taxi" for a holiday when Rajiv Gandhi was at the helm, launching a fresh attack on the late Congress leader days after throwing the "bhrashtachari no 1" barb at him.

Slamming those who "desert" the party for selfish gains, the senior Congress leader launched a veiled attack on former party leader Sukh Ram who recently rejoined the Congress.

You should never desert the party for your selfish motives. Do not become 'Aya Ram Gaya Ram' and remain faithful soldiers of the Congress party in all conditions, the former chief minister told the crowd.

Sukh Ram, the former telecom minister in the Congress government, along with his son and sitting MLA from Mandi Anil Sharma and grandson Aashray Sharma had joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 assembly polls accusing Virbhadra Singh of sidelining them.

Aashray Sharma was seeking to contest from Mandi parliamentary seat on a BJP ticket, however, the saffron party renominated its sitting MP Ramswaroop Sharma.

A miffed Sukh Ram along with his grandson then switched to the Congress. Anil Sharma quit the Jai Ram Thakur Cabinet in Himachal Pradesh, days after the Congress named Aashray Sharma as its candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha segment.

Virbhadra Singh further alleged that Thakur has "no control" over the state's bureaucracy due to which people are facing numerous problems.

The government is not working as per the aspirations of common people of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadra Singh alleged.

He detailed several development projects of Sirmour district which were completed or initiated during his tenure as the chief minister and reaffirmed his commitment for the development of the district.

He appealed people to vote for Congress, for the development of the area.
First Published on May 10, 2019 08:48 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Priyanka Chopra reveals the story behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fourth baby is on the way as their s ...

Akshay Kumar’s claim of 'not visiting Canada in the last 7 years’ ...

Sunny Deol in a fix! Sikh delegation lodges complaint against the BJP ...

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal in a relationship? Neha Dhupia gives the a ...

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's what Soni Razdan has to say on the B ...

Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: Hrithik Roshan postpones the release date ...

Tamilrockers acquire Mahesh Babu's Maharshi as the newest pirated film ...

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Ranked 8th Best in the ...

Trump's Tariff Hike on $200 Billion of Chinese Goods Takes Effect Amid ...

Ryan Reynolds on Voicing Detective Pikachu: Juxtaposition Between Us i ...

PHOTOS: PM Narendra Modi's Election Rally in Prayagraj

CUSAT Result 2019: Result Announced at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Amir Ah ...

Emotional Trailer of Jonas Brothers Documentary 'Chasing Happiness' Ma ...

Months After Difficult Split from Husband, Adele is in a Good Place No ...

Jeff Bezos Unveils Blue Moon Lunar Lander; Details Blue Origin Plans F ...

Twitter Suspended 166,153 Accounts For Terrorism Content in H2 2018

March IIP data today: Industrial growth likely to pick up

First day of US-China trade talks end; Trump's tariff hike set to take ...

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

US goods trade deficit with China tumbles to five-year low

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex turns flat, Nifty tests 11,300 as US tar ...

Global Markets: US stock futures fall as Trump's tariff hike on China ...

Top brokerage calls for May 10: Macquarie bullish on HCL Tech, CLSA ma ...

Oil prices rally on hopes for US-China trade deal

Opposition steps up alliance efforts after Ram Madhav cast doubts over ...

McDonald's strikes out-of-court settlement with Vikram Bakshi; buys ou ...

Cyclone Fani survivors: As Bhubaneswar struggles to rise to its feet, ...

Tiger Shroff on Student Of The Year 2: I’m taking somebody else’s ...

US activists demand impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump, pres ...

With spectre of European Super League looming, Champions League season ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

The curious case of Hrundi V Bakshi: Deconstructing Peter Seller's bro ...

Lenovo launches digital smartwatch Ego in India; to sell on Flipkart, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.