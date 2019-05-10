I respect Modi, but he won't be PM for eternity: Virbhadra Singh

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh said he "respected" Narendra Modi but he will not be the country's prime minister for "eternity".

The statement comes in the backdrop of the Congress mounting attack on Modi for his remarks on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat when I was the Union Minister in Delhi, I respect him," Virbhadra Singh said at a poll rally here in support of the Congress candidate from Shimla parliamentary constituency Dhaniram Shandil.

"Modi has not been made the PM for eternity, he is changeable after five years," he added.

Modi, at a rally here on Wednesday, accused the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as its "personal taxi" for a holiday when Rajiv Gandhi was at the helm, launching a fresh attack on the late Congress leader days after throwing the "bhrashtachari no 1" barb at him.

Slamming those who "desert" the party for selfish gains, the senior Congress leader launched a veiled attack on former party leader Sukh Ram who recently rejoined the Congress.

You should never desert the party for your selfish motives. Do not become 'Aya Ram Gaya Ram' and remain faithful soldiers of the Congress party in all conditions, the former chief minister told the crowd.

Sukh Ram, the former telecom minister in the Congress government, along with his son and sitting MLA from Mandi Anil Sharma and grandson Aashray Sharma had joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 assembly polls accusing Virbhadra Singh of sidelining them.

Aashray Sharma was seeking to contest from Mandi parliamentary seat on a BJP ticket, however, the saffron party renominated its sitting MP Ramswaroop Sharma.

A miffed Sukh Ram along with his grandson then switched to the Congress. Anil Sharma quit the Jai Ram Thakur Cabinet in Himachal Pradesh, days after the Congress named Aashray Sharma as its candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha segment.

Virbhadra Singh further alleged that Thakur has "no control" over the state's bureaucracy due to which people are facing numerous problems.

The government is not working as per the aspirations of common people of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadra Singh alleged.

He detailed several development projects of Sirmour district which were completed or initiated during his tenure as the chief minister and reaffirmed his commitment for the development of the district.

He appealed people to vote for Congress, for the development of the area.