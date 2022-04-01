English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    I have full confidence that Congress will win Karnataka Assembly elections with clear majority: Rahul Gandhi

    Addressing a party meeting here, he said Karnataka has a "spirit of Congress" and is a "natural Congress State".

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST

    Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday exhorted party leaders in Karnataka to work together and set a target to win 150 seats in the Assembly elections due next year. Addressing a party meeting here, he said Karnataka has a "spirit of Congress" and is a "natural Congress State".

    "....we should win with a minimum of 150 seats (in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly)," Gandhi said. "We should fight united, on right issues and with merit as criteria". He said the "biggest responsibility" for party leaders Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, and Mallikarjun Kharge and others is to fight together and win 150 seats.

    "We should focus on youth and women in this election whether in giving ticket or in organisation," Gandhi said. "I have full confidence that the Congress will win with clear majority and give a government that works for the poor, small traders and all sections." The Congress leader also attacked the BJP which, he alleged, is not in a position to generate jobs as "they have destroyed small and medium industries".

    "The Prime Minister used to speak about corruption, but if he speaks about it in Karnataka, people will laugh as this (BJP government in Karnataka) is the most corrupt state with 40 percentage (commission) government".
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 02:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.