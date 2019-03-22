'I don't sleep with men,' says Karnataka Congress MLA: report

A war of words between two Karnataka Congress leaders once again brings to the fore infighting within the party ranks. According to an NDTV report, Karnataka Congress leader Ramesh Kumar recently said “I don’t sleep with men. I have a legal wife,” while explaining his relationship with a fellow party leader KH Muniyappa.

Kumar and Muniyappa have been at loggerheads over a constituency as national elections await them. The absurd exchange between the two leaders also brought to fore the infight within the party, which has been present in the state alliance from May 2018.

Last month, while denying any conflict with his colleague, Muniyappa had told reporters: "Ramesh Kumar and I are like husband and wife and we don't have any issues." Muniyappa made these remark at an event in Kolar, a constituency he wishes to contest the upcoming elections from.

Kumar's comeback to that was "I don’t sleep with men. I have a legal wife". He even said: “He (Muniyappa) may be interested but I am not. The Assembly Speaker has reportedly also complained to Congress leaders against Muniyappa.

Kumar too belongs to Kolar. Muniyappa, who’s a seven-time Lok Sabha member, will likely represent Kolar this time too, but many state legislators including Kumar want otherwise. Both legislators have appealed to party bosses. Kumar has alleged that Muniyappa has charges of anti-incumbency in his constituency and also favours his family members as candidates.