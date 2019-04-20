App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

I am scared, nobody knows what Modi will do: Sharad Pawar

Pawar was addressing a campaign rally at Daund in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency from where his daughter Supriya Sule is seeking reelection.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that he was "terribly afraid" as to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who once called Pawar his mentor in politics, would do next.

Pawar was addressing a campaign rally at Daund in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency from where his daughter Supriya Sule is seeking reelection.

"Modi says he came into politics holding my finger. But now I am terribly afraid, because what this man will do, nobody knows," the former Union minister said.

Modi had said he came into politics "holding Pawar's finger" while sharing dais with the NCP supremo at a function in Pune district in 2016.

related news

Pawar, as a senior minister in the UPA government, always helped him when he took up matters related to Gujarat with the Centre, Modi had said.

At the rally, Pawar noted that BJP chief Amit Shah recently visited Baramati and Union minister Smriti Irani was scheduled to address a public meeting in the constituency.

Why "the entire country" was interested in visiting the place, he wondered.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, Shah had vowed to snatch Baramati from the NCP this time.

The BJP is asking what the UPA government did, but it fails to answer what it did in the ten years it was in power, Pawar further said.

"Modi held seven (election) rallies in Maharashtra and the issue at all those rallies was Sharad Pawar," he said, referring to the prime minister's frequent swipes at him.

He also said that while he himself never did politics on agricultural issues, the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state did not create a good industrial set-up for the sugar sector..
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 05:56 pm

tags #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Sharad Pawar

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RR: Mumbai post 161 on board, Will Rajastha ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

Rajkummar Rao to star in Chupke Chupke remake; to essay Dharmendra's p ...

Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

Mental Hai Kya: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar R ...

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each by BCCI, courtesy their ...

Abhishek Bachchan shares the most beautiful picture of 'honey' Aishwar ...

Bharat motion poster: Salman Khan unveils his different avatars, share ...

Superstar Rajinikanth says he is ready for the Assembly polls

People Who Smoke Marijuana Weigh Less

Sourav Ganguly Paid 'Highest Australian Honour,' Gets Beer Named After ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs KXIP Match at Delhi: DC Look to Return to W ...

Premier League: Kevin de Bruyne Gets Injured Again During Manchester C ...

Citing Sadhvi Pragya's Remarks on Karkare, Ahmed Patel Accuses BJP of ...

Foreign Secretary Gokhale to Visit China for Talks With Chinese Foreig ...

JKLF Chief Yasin Malik on Hunger Strike Against NIA Custody, His Condi ...

Forcing Lalu Prasad out of Limelight During 2019 Lok Sabha Polls is an ...

Fed Cup: Japan Lead Netherlands 2-0 After Day 1 of Relegation Playoff

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Lok Sabha polls: Congress plays coy as Varanasi prepares for Priyanka ...

Avengers: Endgame — How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

SpiceJet hires 500 employees, including 100 pilots from grounded Jet A ...

Imran Khan's Cabinet reshuffle: Party insiders bite the dust as Pakist ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Is Novak Djokovic finding it difficult to be moti ...

Suspension of LoC trade was long in the offing, but govt must find way ...

Hi, Hitler: What creators looking to satirise the Führer must remembe ...

TikTok Ban in India: A timeline of events that led to the app's ban in ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.