I am not joining any political party: Urmila Matondkar

Amid speculation that the Shiv Sena might be her next choice after quitting the Indian National Congress recently, actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on September 17 sought to put such reports to rest, saying she is not joining any political party.

Matondkar's clarification comes in the wake of reports that she was in touch with Uddhav Thackeray's close aide Milind Narvekar since she walked out of the Congress, and might consider joining the Sena, the main constituent of the BJP-led Maharashtra and Central governments.

Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in October.

She had announced her resignation from the Congress owing to "petty in-house politics" on September 10 this year withing six months of joining the Grand Old Party and unsuccessfully contesting her maiden election from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Gopal Shetty.

Matondkar had then said that she stood by her "thoughts and ideologies" and will continue to work for the people.