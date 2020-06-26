App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'I am Indira Gandhi's grand daughter': Priyanka tells UP government after her COVID-19 comments irk state departments

Priyanka Gandhi's dare to the Uttar Pradesh government came days after the Agra administration asked her to withdraw within 24 hours the claim of high coronavirus deaths in the district.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on June 26 said "I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter, not an undeclared BJP spokesperson like some of the opposition leaders," as she alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is threatening her through various departments for speaking the truth.

The Congress general secretary in-charge UP East has accused the Yogi Adityanath government of indulging in propaganda instead of dealing with the pandemic.

The Congress general secretary in-charge UP East has accused the Yogi Adityanath government of indulging in propaganda instead of dealing with the pandemic.

"As a public servant, my duty is towards the people of Uttar Pradesh. And this duty is to put out the truth before them and not to put forth government propaganda. The UP government is wasting its time by threatening me through its various departments," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"They can take whatever action they want, I will keep putting forth the truth. I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter not an undeclared BJP spokesperson like some of the opposition leaders," she said.

This week, Priyanka Gandhi repeatedly attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the "high" COVID-19 mortality rate in Agra and on other issues related to the state government's handling of the pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 11:00 am

tags #India #Politics

Coronavirus impact | No final year exams for professional, non-professional courses in Maharashtra

India COVID-19 update: Over 17,000 cases recorded in a day for first time; death toll crosses 15,000 mark

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, we have to wear masks, practice social distancing, says PM Modi

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.