Hyderabad municipal elections, usually a dull affair, heat up after BJP takes on TRS monopoly

In a move that was unexpected, the usually low-profile municipal elections in Hyderabad slated in early December has suddenly acquired an importance that is not being generally understood by the public. “What’s the importance of a Corporator? I am not sure whether he is of any consequence, so why should the polls be so important?” asks a young Ramesh Reddy, a middle class educated voter and a business executive.

But when KT Rama Rao, the young and suave urban development minister of Telangana on Saturday compared Hyderabad with Ahmedabad at a well-attended public meeting and asserted how the former was far more developed than the latter that things begin to fall in place. The public realised that Rama Rao was venting his ire against the BJP and its national lights Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Why? Therein hangs a tale.

TRS Monopoly

Telangana after it was created on June 2, 2014, has been virtually a monopoly of a single party – the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS). Since the TRS is controlled by its chief and now chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his family members, effectively Telangana has become a ‘family concern’, at least in the mind of critics.

For the record, however, Telangana was granted by the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi but with her poor public relations machinery, she could not communicate this effectively. KCR who was allied with her at that stage was able to drive home the point that he alone was responsible for the creation of Telangana. The public demand for the state was high and KCR won the first poll in the state overwhelmingly and with the gratitude of the people.

Over the next five years, the TRS went from strength to strength as the Congress weakened. There was no third party of considerable strength in the second polls to the state in 2019.

The only party of any consequence that remained was the Hyderabad centric Majlis- Ittehadul – Muslimeen (MIM) with which the party had a tacit alliance. MIM is of importance in Hyderabad because Muslims comprise 40 per cent of the electorate.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is nationally important but the outfit is yet to strike roots in Telangana barring winning an odd election here or there. Further TRS often gave tacit support to the union government in the Rajya Sabha where the BJP lacked a majority. This gave the impression that the TRS and BJP were in a tacit alliance, though this may not true at all. In fact, the belief now is that KCR wants to be in national politics and along with MIM would form an alliance to oppose the BJP nationally. There is, however, no confirmation of this.

Assembly poll twist

In a sudden move last month, as the Congress collapse became apparent, the BJP decided to battle the TRS at an assembly poll at Dubbaka. The TRS panicked as BJP put up an ex–TRS man for the seat.

In the end, the BJP candidate overwhelmingly won from the constituency which is the heartland of the TRS and K Chandrasekhar Rao’s stronghold. Buoyed with the victory BJP decided to contest the Hyderabad municipal polls in full throttle. “It is not that we will win but the public at large has to be convinced that we are here for good. This will pay rich dividends to us in the next assembly poll which may be three years hence,” said a BJP leader who does not want to be named.

Since BJP is seen as a largely Hindu party, the TRS wants to be seen as neutral to the Muslims and thereby even the MIM. Rama Rao who is furiously campaigning for the polls for the last ten days has been at pains to explain that his party has little to with the MIM. He is also pointing out that TRS has made huge efforts since 2014 to get top MNCs to invest in the city. Further, the city has been rapidly expanded.

Huge efforts have also been made to develop real estate in the city. As a result, Hyderabad’s map extends far beyond what it was with rural areas becoming very rapidly becoming part of the city.

TRS’s standing in Hyderabad has however been on the downside right now after the floods in a late monsoon season left parts of the city under a sheet on of water. Standing on the Deccan plateau undulating up and down, the city depended on this and its many lakes that are connected to each other by narrow channels to manage water flow.

But over construction due to the efforts of the real estate lobby has blocked the natural pathways of water flow and led to the massive flooding. The consequences of this are beginning to stare at the TRS and the party perceives that it will have to pay the price in the municipal polls.

This is especially as BJP has begun a herculean effort of establishing itself in Hyderabad, the sixth largest city in India. For the records, BJP has also air dashed Bhupendra Singh Yadav to Hyderabad: he was the man who played a herculean effort in BJP’s recent win in Bihar. And this has analysts wondering about what he will do.

So who will Hyderabad vote for? That remains to be seen but the results will be known at the beginning of Hyderabad. The results of the small polls will have a huge impact in Telangana and south Indian states.