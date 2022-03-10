English
    Humbly accept mandate of people of Punjab: Navjot Sidhu

    According to latest trends, the AAP was leading in 90 of the 117 assembly seats.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
    Asked the about the performance of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, Navjot Singh Sidhu said “there was scope for improvement”

    Asked the about the performance of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, Navjot Singh Sidhu said “there was scope for improvement”

    With the AAP all set to sweep the Punjab polls, state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu on Thursday said the party humbly accepts the mandate of the people of the state. He also congratulated the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.

    "The voice of the people is the voice of God . Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab . Congratulations to Aap !!!" he said in a tweet. According to latest trends, the AAP was leading in 90 of the 117 assembly seats.

    The trends indicated that the ruling Congress has been decimated in Punjab while the SAD, which contested the polls in alliance with the BSP, has failed to make much impact.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #India #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Politics #Punjab Election 2022
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 12:55 pm
