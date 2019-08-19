Human rights have been totally violated in Kashmir, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 19 asserted that human rights have been "totally violated" in Kashmir and urged people to pray for peace in the Valley.

Banerjee, on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, said she had once taken to the streets to protest against human rights violations.



Today is World Humanitarian Day. Human rights have been totally violated in #Kashmir. Let us pray for human rights and peace in #Kashmir 1/2

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 19, 2019

"Today is World Humanitarian Day. Human rights have been totally violated in #Kashmir. Let us pray for human rights and peace in #Kashmir.

"Human rights is a subject very close to my heart. In 1995, I was on the road for 21 days to protect human rights violations against deaths in lock-ups," the CM tweeted.