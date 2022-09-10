English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Huge gaps in NEP 2020, changes required: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

    The programme, "Connecting the Dots" was held to discuss the National Education Policy, 2020.

    PTI
    September 10, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST
    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Illustration by Suneesh K)

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Illustration by Suneesh K)

    Changes are required in the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 and "certain dots need to be connected" in the scheme, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday. In his address at a programme organised by the Delhi Teachers University here, Sisodia said education-related policies should be given a 360-degree view and all aspects, including teacher training, included in it.

    "Changes are needed in NEP 2020. There are certain dots that need to be connected in this policy. It is also the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that education-related policies are given a 360-degree view, and all aspects including teacher training should be included in it," he said.

    The programme, "Connecting the Dots" was held to discuss the National Education Policy, 2020. There is a "huge gap" in NEP 2020 and it "cannot be implemented immediately:, Sisodia claimed. "If we decide to implement NEP in Delhi, who will teach the students of classes 9 to 12? What will be the qualification of those teachers? Nothing has been discussed about that yet. There is so much gap in the policy," he said.

    Sisodia added that the Delhi government has provided "all possible facilities" to teachers in Delhi to be "well-trained". "Our government is a part of the teacher training university, and we have provided all possible facilities for teachers to be well-trained. The teaching profession is highly respected but unfortunately not encouraged in the society," the deputy chief minister said.

    He added that there was a "vast difference" in drafting a policy and implementing it.
    PTI
    Tags: #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia #NEP 2020 #New Education Policy
    first published: Sep 10, 2022 11:45 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.