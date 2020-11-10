Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP leads in 4 of 7 assembly seats, BSP opens account
Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: The fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP). Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party has also fielded its candidate, Mohammad Yameen, in Bulandshahr to test its electoral popularity.
The counting for the Uttar Pradesh bypolls has begun today. The counting of votes has begun across seven assembly seats --Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani. An average of over 53 percent voters had exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 88 candidates in the fray. Voting in the bypolls was held on November 3.
Tally shows BJP leading in 4 seats, BSP in 1, SP in 2
BJP: 4 seats
SP: 2 seats
BSP: 1 seat
Bangarmau assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao | Trends
BJP: 5599 votes
SP: 3875 votes
Congress: 2087 votes
BSP: 1623 votes
BJP leads in 5 of 7 assembly seats
BJP is ahead in five out of seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The party is alsi leading in Tundla.
