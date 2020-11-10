172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|httpswww-moneycontrol-comnewspoliticsmp-by-election-results-2020-live-update-votes-counting-bjp-congress-latest-assembly-poll-result-6096361-html-6096231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 124
MGB : 110

Need 12 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 10, 2020 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP leads in 4 of 7 assembly seats, BSP opens account

Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: The fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP). Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party has also fielded its candidate, Mohammad Yameen, in Bulandshahr to test its electoral popularity.

The counting for the Uttar Pradesh bypolls has begun today. The counting of votes has begun across seven assembly seats --Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani. An average of over 53 percent voters had exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 88 candidates in the fray. Voting in the bypolls was held on November 3.

The fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP). Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party has also fielded its candidate, Mohammad Yameen, in Bulandshahr to test its electoral popularity.

Catch all the live updates here
Read More
Read Less
  • November 10, 2020 10:25 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: Tally shows BJP leading in 4 seats, BSP in 1, SP in 2

    BJP: 4 seats

    SP: 2 seats

    BSP: 1 seat

  • November 10, 2020 10:23 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE UpdatesBangarmau assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao | Trends

    BJP: 5599 votes
    SP: 3875 votes
    Congress: 2087 votes
    BSP: 1623 votes

  • November 10, 2020 10:18 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP leads in 5 of 7 assembly seats

    BJP is ahead in five out of seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The party is alsi leading in Tundla.

  • November 10, 2020 10:03 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: The counting for the Uttar Pradesh bypolls has begun today. The counting of votes has begun across seven assembly seats --Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani. An average of over 53 percent voters had exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 88 candidates in the fray. Voting in the bypolls was held on November 3.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.