App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HS Doreswamy, 102, reacts as BJP calls him 'fake freedom fighter'

Historian Ramachandra Guha supported Doreswamy, calling the campaign against him “shocking and scandalous”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Centenarian freedom fighter HS Doreswamy is busy in writing a summary of his life, including his participation in the freedom movement of India, after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader called him a "fake freedom fighter", The Indian Express has reported.

“I have been writing my CV,” the 102-year-old Doreswamy told the publication while reading out his journey of life. Talking right from his birth in 1918 to his participation in the Quit India movement and Vinoba Bhave’s Bhoodan movement, and, most recently, a campaign to revive lakes in Bengaluru, Doreswamy said, “You can read it and tell me if there is anything anti-national in it.”

A controversy surrounded Doreswamy after Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s remarks, in which he had said, “There are many fake freedom fighters. There is one in Bengaluru. Now we have to say what Doreswamy is. Where is that old man? He behaves like a Pakistan agent.”

Close

Yatnal made the comments at a press conference on February 25 while reacting to a query on a public meeting 'Save the Constitution' organised by the Congress.

related news

Several BJP leaders extended their support to Yatnal amid a controversy over his remarks.

In response to Yatnal’s remark, the Congress produced a document, dated 1971, signed by the senior superintendent of the Bengaluru Central Jail, attesting that, as a 25-year-old unmarried man, Doreswamy had been imprisoned there from “December 18, 1942 (and) released on December 8, 1943”, said the report.

Besides Yatnal, another BJP Minister KS Eshwarappa slammed Doreswamy alleging that he had visited Amulya Leona's residence and was in good relationship with her family.

Reacting to the controversy, Doreswamy told the publication that he was “surprised.” Saying that he has been in public life for 60 years, he said he had differences in ideology but had friends in the BJP and RSS too.

“I never expected that the BJP as a whole would attack me like this,” Doreswamy was quoted as saying.

About Amulya, whose father stood surety for two former Naxals, Doreswamy said five or seven years ago, he had gone to Koppa, where about 500 tribal homes were about to be demolished.

Although he does not remember it, his friends told him that her family had called them for supper.

“She was in Class 5-6, a child. Or is it that she was a born-Naxal?,” asked Doreswamy.

Doreswamy, however, said he was not worried. “My life is like a mirror. Definitely, people will stand behind me,” he added.

Historian Ramachandra Guha supported Doreswamy, calling the campaign against him 'shocking and scandalous'.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 11:50 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.