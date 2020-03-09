HS Doreswamy, 102, reacts as BJP calls him 'fake freedom fighter'

Centenarian freedom fighter HS Doreswamy is busy in writing a summary of his life, including his participation in the freedom movement of India, after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader called him a "fake freedom fighter", The Indian Express has reported.

“I have been writing my CV,” the 102-year-old Doreswamy told the publication while reading out his journey of life. Talking right from his birth in 1918 to his participation in the Quit India movement and Vinoba Bhave’s Bhoodan movement, and, most recently, a campaign to revive lakes in Bengaluru, Doreswamy said, “You can read it and tell me if there is anything anti-national in it.”

A controversy surrounded Doreswamy after Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s remarks, in which he had said, “There are many fake freedom fighters. There is one in Bengaluru. Now we have to say what Doreswamy is. Where is that old man? He behaves like a Pakistan agent.”

Yatnal made the comments at a press conference on February 25 while reacting to a query on a public meeting 'Save the Constitution' organised by the Congress.

Several BJP leaders extended their support to Yatnal amid a controversy over his remarks.

In response to Yatnal’s remark, the Congress produced a document, dated 1971, signed by the senior superintendent of the Bengaluru Central Jail, attesting that, as a 25-year-old unmarried man, Doreswamy had been imprisoned there from “December 18, 1942 (and) released on December 8, 1943”, said the report.

Besides Yatnal, another BJP Minister KS Eshwarappa slammed Doreswamy alleging that he had visited Amulya Leona's residence and was in good relationship with her family.

Reacting to the controversy, Doreswamy told the publication that he was “surprised.” Saying that he has been in public life for 60 years, he said he had differences in ideology but had friends in the BJP and RSS too.

“I never expected that the BJP as a whole would attack me like this,” Doreswamy was quoted as saying.

About Amulya, whose father stood surety for two former Naxals, Doreswamy said five or seven years ago, he had gone to Koppa, where about 500 tribal homes were about to be demolished.

Although he does not remember it, his friends told him that her family had called them for supper.

“She was in Class 5-6, a child. Or is it that she was a born-Naxal?,” asked Doreswamy.

Doreswamy, however, said he was not worried. “My life is like a mirror. Definitely, people will stand behind me,” he added.

Historian Ramachandra Guha supported Doreswamy, calling the campaign against him 'shocking and scandalous'.