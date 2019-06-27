App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

HRD Ministry rules out introduction of breakfast in mid-day meals scheme

On an average basis, 9.17 crore children studying in 11.34 lakh schools were served mid-day meal on each school working day during the year 2018-19.

The HRD Ministry on June 27 ruled out introduction of breakfast in the mid-day meal scheme offered by the government.

The information was shared by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha on whether a plan is under consideration for introducing breakfasts in mid-day meals.

"No. As per the provisions of National Food Security Act, 2013, children studying in classes 1 to 8 or within the age group of 6-14 years are entitled to one mid day meal free of charge, every day except on school holidays, in all schools run by local bodies, government and government aided schools so as to meet nutritional standards specified in the Act," Nishank said.

"However, some States and Union Territories provide additional items such as milk, egg and fruits to students from their own resources," he added.

The National Programme of Mid-Day Meal in Schools, popularly known as the Mid-Day Meal Scheme (MDMS), is an on-going centrally-sponsored Scheme which covers all school children studying in Classes 1 to 8 of government, government-aided schools, special training centres including 'Madarsas' supported under 'Samagra Shiksha'.

On an average basis, 9.17 crore children studying in 11.34 lakh schools were served mid-day meal on each school working day during the year 2018-19.

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #India #National Food Security Act 2013 #Politics

