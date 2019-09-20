Howdy Modi | In Houston, Trump hopes to ride piggyback on Modi’s shoulders

KP Nayar

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States President Donald Trump on August 26 at the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Biarritz, France, Modi told the US President that he would be visiting America at the end of this month. Trump did not have a clue then.

For those who are familiar with the conduct of US foreign policy, this did not come as a surprise. That’s because of America’s treaty obligations to the United Nations, under which New York was chosen as the UN headquarters after World War II, the US has no control over who visits New York for UN work. Washington need not even be told about these comings and goings of world leaders, except for bandobast purposes if required.

That is how Washington’s sworn enemies such as Fidel Castro, Yasser Arafat and successive Iranian presidents, whose place is among the ‘Axis of Evil’, have flitted in and out of the Big Apple during UN General Assembly sessions year after year, cocking a snook at the world’s only superpower on its own soil.

According to those who are privy to what transpired at that meeting, Modi also told Trump that he would be going to Houston during his UN General Assembly-related visit to New York. When Trump went back to the White House from the G7 deliberations, he asked his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, why he had not been told that “my friend Modi” is visiting Texas.

At this point, accounts from sources in Washington — including some in the White House — vary about the episode. Some say Mulvaney had already negotiated with the Indian American community and the leadership of the ‘Howdy Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures’ event that he would represent the Trump administration at the diaspora gathering.

Who would not want to be in the limelight with 50,000 people at Houston’s sprawling NRG Stadium, that too an audience from a community that is rapidly growing in importance in American society!

Now that his temperamental, mercurial and unpredictable boss was taking a direct interest in the event, Mulvaney could not tell Trump that he had unilaterally finalised his show-stealing participation in Howdy Modi. That could be just short of hara-kiri in the Trump White House.

Other sources say Mulvaney had already told the President about the Houston event on September 22 in passing, but until Modi personally mentioned it to Trump, he had no interest in what Mulvaney had told him. At any rate, the US President’s attention span being notoriously short, as is well known, he may not even have listened with any degree of attention to what he was being told in this regard.

A President as sharp as Barack Obama or Bill Clinton would have known that India’s Prime Minister was going to Houston without anybody on his staff having to give their boss this information. At this point, things began to take a rapid turn and acquire the famous presidential momentum that the White House, as an institution, in known for.

A composite and highly-efficient White House advance party hastily arrived in Houston last weekend once Trump made up his mind and received a formal invitation from the Howdy Modi organisers to attend their programme. This advance party made no bones about telling those they trusted that their Commander-in-Chief was fascinated and thrilled at the prospect of receiving a standing ovation from 50,000 people — and addressing them like a captive and adulatory audience!

When it comes to people, figures constitute a weakness for Trump. He also has a complex about his predecessors in the White House, many of whom are universally acknowledged as brighter minds, some of them as outstanding and visionary world leaders.

To this day, almost five years after Trump took the political plunge and fought for the White House, he gripes about Obama’s record crowd of 100,000 people in Denver in 2008, when he accepted the Democratic Party nomination to be US President. Trump began his presidency by churlishly questioning near unanimous accounts in the media about the size of the crowd at his swearing-in on Capitol Hill.

For someone with that mindset, Modi’s rally of 50,000 people is a god-send. It is a crowd size that Trump would find hard to ever mobilise. So, in a sense, the US President would be riding piggyback on Modi’s shoulders on September 22 and hoping that by standing shoulder-to-shoulder with a Prime Minister who is very popular among Trump’s constituents of Indian descent, he can make himself appealing to them.

Indian Americans by and large lean towards Democrats. That may not change simply because Trump has agreed to share the stage with Modi. However, Trump is hoping that he would be less of a hate figure for Americans of Indian origin by attending their Houston event. With more than year to go for his re-election Trump believes that this could be a good augury in reaching out to some non-White voters.

