App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

How will ownership rights be given without regularisation of unauthorised colonies, asks Manish Sisodia

Referring to Puri's tweet in which he said that within eight to ten days people will get registry for ownership of their respective areas in unauthorised colonies, Sisodia said he has a simple question on whether regularisation of unauthorised colonies is taking place or not.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday asked Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri how ownership rights will be given to people living in unauthorised colonies without their regularisation.

Referring to Puri's tweet in which he said that within eight to ten days people will get registry for ownership of their respective areas in unauthorised colonies, Sisodia said he has a simple question on whether regularisation of unauthorised colonies is taking place or not.

"I have a simple question to you - are the unauthorised colonies of Delhi and houses becoming regularised or not? Yes or no? I have a direct question, give a straight answer - yes or no. Do not play with words," Sisodia said.

Close

The deputy CM also asked Puri how he will give ownership to the people living in unauthorised colonies without regularisation.

related news

"How will they give ownership to the people if they don't authorize the colonies? BJP should stop fooling the people," he told reporters.

"If BJP is serious about regularising unauthorized colonies then they should make it clear on DDA's website. The website clearly says PM-UDAY scheme won't regularise these colonies," he said.

Sisodia had on Sunday shared FAQs (frequently asked questions) on unauthorised colonies from DDA's website.

"The BJP's lies on this matter has been exposed by the DDA's own website. The FAQs section uploaded on the DDA website clearly states that the PM UDAY registration is neither regularisation of unauthorized colonies, nor the structures therein," he had said.

Regularisation of unauthorised colonies has emerged as a major poll plank for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

While on one hand BJP has promised to regularise the unauthorised colonies, the AAP has called it a "blatant lie" of the Centre.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #Manish Sisodia #Politics #Unauthorised Colonies

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.