How things came to such a pass in Maharashtra

Anand Kochukudy

Maharashtra has been officially placed under President’s rule 20 days after the voters gave a decisive mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance in the state.

While the post-poll negotiations and realignments have seen many twists and turns, the drama moves to the court after the Shiv Sena petitioned the Supreme Court to challenge the Governor’s swift recommendation for President’s rule. But how did things come to such a pass? And what explains all the tough negotiations between allies BJP and Shiv Sena after the results?

Flashback to 2014: Uddhav Thackeray was rumoured to be harbouring chief ministerial ambitions. However, after doing extremely well in the Lok Sabha elections that year, the BJP under Amit Shah was driving a hard bargain and was not amenable to giving more than equal number of seats to its partner.

The long-standing allies parted ways, and in what was essentially a contest to prove their respective strength in the state. The BJP came up trumps with 122 seats, falling 23 short of a simple majority.

While the Shiv Sena played hardball just as they have been doing in 2019, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which had then fought separately and not in alliance with the Congress, propped up a minority government of the BJP till the Shiv Sena came around. Uddhav Thackeray had to swallow the bitter pill and play along as sitting in the opposition for another five years was inconceivable.

A love-hate relationship ensued with Thackeray and his party mouthpiece Saamna proving to be trenchant critics of the BJP regime even as they remained allies.

Cut to February 2019, the BJP was hunting for allies after losing power in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and Prime Minister Modi’s ratings fell to its lowest in five years. There were talks of the BJP facing a tough election and coming back with a much lesser seat tally.

Apart from striking a deal with the Janata Dal (United) in Bihar, BJP President Amit Shah secured its alliance with the Shiv Sena promising to restore equal status to it in the Assembly elections.

Soon, against the backdrop of the Pulwama attack and the Balakot counter-terror strikes, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha elections bettering its 2014 tally; and once again, the BJP drove a hard bargain when it came to the Assembly polls. Going alone was not an option for the Shiv Sena as that could have meant the BJP winning a majority of its own. Thackeray had to once again concede to the BJP a larger seat share and had to be content with a mere 124 seats, with the BJP contesting on 164, including the seats of minor allies.

But all these permutations changed in the post-poll scenario. Even as the results were trickling in, Thackeray held a press conference and announced that the Shiv Sena would press for equal stakes. Thackeray was emboldened on account of the fact that BJP’s seat tally was down and it was nowhere close to forming a government without support from the Sena. With the NCP contesting in alliance with the Congress, there was no possibility of the BJP cobbling up numbers from elsewhere as was the case in 2014. It was payback time for Uddhav Thackeray.

While the BJP put forward all sorts of formulas including the offer of deputy chief ministership to Aaditya Thackeray, the senior Thackeray would not budge. He would have nothing less than equal status including rotation of chief ministers and that too in writing apropos to the agreement reached with Shah in February. With the BJP in no mood to relent, the alliance came off. And although the Shiv Sena allying with the NCP-Congress combine looked like a far-fetched proposition initially, it soon became a possibility.

But it was easier said than done as drawing up even a Common Minimum Programme for such disparate parties would be no mean task. Also, while the Maharashtra legislators of the Congress are in favour of allying with the Shiv Sena, the central leadership had its reservations. And the NCP too would have its pound of flesh; if the Shiv Sena had 58 seats, the NCP had two less at 56. And there was the question of who would lead the alliance — despite the fact that the Shiv Sena projected Aaditya Thackeray as its face, he is a greenhorn. It wouldn’t be plausible for veteran NCP leaders and former deputy chief ministers like Chagan Bhujbal and Ajit Pawar to work under him.

Suddenly, it seemed like Uddhav Thackeray was in pole position to become the chief minister. And that would have been nothing less than a coup for a leader who was written off many times for being far too mild and unassuming compared to his imposing father Bal Thackeray. But just before the unlikely alliance could take shape, the Governor pulled the plug and the state is under President’s rule—till the courts have the final say.

So, while people of the state, as also the rest of India are bewildered at the chess moves under way in Maharashtra, this is the backdrop in which the 30-year-old alliance fell apart leading to fresh realignments. Would Uddhav Thackeray still get a shot at being chief minister after missing the bus in 2014? That remains to be seen.