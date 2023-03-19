 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

How the UK visits of Rahul Gandhi and Indira Gandhi have striking similarities

Danish Khan
Mar 19, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

Unlike his grandmother and former India PM Indira Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not face demonstrators, though India’s high-pitched political battle has raised the profile of Rahul’s UK trip, which the BJP has capitalised on.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was recently in the UK and India's former prime minister Indira Gandhi was in the UK in 1978, pictured here with then Tory leader Margaret Thatcher, with whom she developed a close relationship. (Photos: Twitter)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to the United Kingdom has some striking similarities to the one his grandmother and India's former prime minister, Indira Gandhi, made 45 years ago in November 1978. Both visited the UK for just over a week, spoke with students from University of Cambridge, held meetings at the Grand Committee Room of the House of Commons and riled the ruling dispensation back in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi’s UK trip continues to reverberate in India’s political discourse as the BJP demands an apology from him for allegedly asking foreign powers to intervene and for defaming India. The second leg of the Parliament’s budget session is in a limbo, as the Congress maintains the controversy has been engineered to avoid a debate on Gautam Adani. But there was no such demand by the Morarji Desai-led coalition government from Indira Gandhi, who spoke about India inching towards anarchy in a combative interview to Jonathan Dimbleby, a famous TV journalist whose brother David and father Richard Dimbleby are also legendary presenters.

This interview, and her other numerous interactions with the press, during the UK visit reveal that she did not shy away from criticising New Delhi, but did draw a line when she found it necessary. When asked about India’s nuclear policy by a reporter, she replied that as a former prime minister it won’t be appropriate for her to make policy statements on such a vital issue on foreign soil.